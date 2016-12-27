

The Canadian Press





The Bureau des enquetes independentes says prelimiQuebec's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 39-year-old man who was shot at least once this morning during an interaction with police in Quebec City.

The Bureau des enquetes independentes says preliminary information suggests it began around 2:30 a.m. with a car chase in nearby Levis, which then continued into Quebec City.

The agency says Quebec City police and Quebec provincial police joined the Levis force in an attempt to stop a vehicle.

It says a man threw an axe out of the car, prompting police to strike the vehicle in order to end the chase.

The bureau says the man then came out of the car wielding a machete and hit an officer in the arm, causing minor injuries.

It says at least two officers opened fire on the man, who was pronounced dead in hospital.