With a cold snap hitting several regions of Quebec, garages across the province are packed with motorists eager to equip their vehicles with winter tires.

While the tires only become mandatory as of Dec. 15, experts are urging car owners to have them put on as quickly as possible.

CAA-Quebec said snow tires will not suffer premature wear as long as temperatures stay below 7 degrees Celsius. They suggested drivers spring for higher-grade tires for better handling and grip.

The snow tires are mandatory in Quebec until March 15.