Low altitude, speed contributed to helicopter crash that killed Bob Bissonnette
Bob Bissonnette featured in a music video.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017 11:16AM EDT
A new report into a fatal helicopter crash in northern New Brunswick says low altitude and speed made it difficult for the pilot to see or avoid unmarked power lines spanning a river.
The Transportation Safety Board says the pilot was likely unaware of the power transmission cables spanning the Restigouche River and did not see the lines before the helicopter collided with them.
Pilot Frederick Decoste was flying with two passengers, Quebec singer Roberto "Bob" Bissonnette and Quebec Capitales baseball team president Michel Laplante.
The report released today says fatigue may have impacted the pilot's decision-making abilities and performance, as he had limited opportunities to sleep prior to the flight.
As well, a toxicological screening suggested marijuana use by Decoste, but could not determine impairment.
The privately operated Bell 206B helicopter was en route from Charlo, N.B., to Riviere-du-Loup, Que., when it crashed into the river near Flatlands on Sept. 4, 2016.
Decoste and Bissonnette both died in the crash, but Laplante survived with non-life threatening injuries and was helped to shore by witnesses.
Bissonnette, a former Quebec Major Junior Hockey League player, later became a singer, recording comedic songs about hockey.
Latest Montreal News
- 'Unacceptable': Complaint filed over judge's words to teen sexual assault victim
- Parents of murdered grocery clerk give emotional impact statement
- Ghost bike on Mount Royal marks site of teen cyclist's death
- Trudeau doesn't appear impressed with Quebec's attempt to clarify Bill 62
- Patients of retiring doctors will be guaranteed a new GP, says health minister