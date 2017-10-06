

The Canadian Press





Loto-Québec is looking for the person holding a $2 million winning ticket that has not been claimed



It is from the Sept. 6 Quebec 49 lottery: the winning number for this draw is 02-03-12-29-40-43 (07). The ticket was purchased in the Outaouais region.

The holder of the winning ticket must contact Loto-Québec's customer service department or visit a Loto-Quebec winners’ payment centre no later than Sept. 6, 2018 to claim the prize.

Time is also running out to claim two prizes for winning Lotto 6/49 tickets.

A prize of $133,609 from the Nov. 23, 2016 draw, won in the Eastern Townships, and a prize of $243,479 in the Dec. 10, 2016 draw, won in the Quebec City region. Both are not yet claimed. Those winners have until this Nov. 23 and Dec. 11, respectively, to pick up their check.

Another large prize – a $200,000 Extra prize from May 5, won in the Laurentians, has also not been claimed.