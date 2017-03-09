Looking at the Lafontaine Tunnel, 50 years after its construction
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, March 9, 2017 1:46PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 9, 2017 1:59PM EST
This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of the opening of the LaFontaine tunnel.
Inaugurated on March 11, 1967 after four years of construction, the Lafontaine still holds the title of Canada’s longest submerged tunnel. The tunnel itself is 1.5 km long, connected to a bridge of 457m.
At the time of its construction, the tunnel cost approximately $ 75 million, and has facilitated travelling for some 120,000 commuters daily in the years since.
The idea for the underwater tunnel was made public long before construction began. In 1880, Irish-Montrealer Walter Shanly – a civil engineer – wrote an article for a local weekly newspaper describing a hypothetical, state-of-the-art tunnel connecting Hochelaga (Montreal) and Longueuil.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois announces run for Quebec Solidaire
- Stunning win for Lambropoulos at federal Liberal vote in St-Laurent riding
- Looking at the Lafontaine Tunnel, 50 years after its construction
- Quebec government employees earn more, retire earlier: Study
- Nazi to be honoured in Lachute as first female helicopter pilot