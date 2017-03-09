

CTV Montreal





This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of the opening of the LaFontaine tunnel.

Inaugurated on March 11, 1967 after four years of construction, the Lafontaine still holds the title of Canada’s longest submerged tunnel. The tunnel itself is 1.5 km long, connected to a bridge of 457m.

At the time of its construction, the tunnel cost approximately $ 75 million, and has facilitated travelling for some 120,000 commuters daily in the years since.

The idea for the underwater tunnel was made public long before construction began. In 1880, Irish-Montrealer Walter Shanly – a civil engineer – wrote an article for a local weekly newspaper describing a hypothetical, state-of-the-art tunnel connecting Hochelaga (Montreal) and Longueuil.