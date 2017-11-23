Longueuil police target drug ring in raids
Several arrests were made in sweeping police raids against a drug ring on Thursday. (Image: Longueuil police/YouTube)
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, November 23, 2017 9:52AM EST
Several individuals were arrested in sweeping drug raids on the South Shore on Thursday morning.
Nearly 100 members of the Longueuil police department took part in the operation.
According to police, the raids were aimed at dismantling a drug ring involving a dozen men between the ages of 18 and 53. Eight locations and six vehicles were targeted in the search.
The network dealt mostly in cocaine and synthetic drugs.