Longueuil police are trying to solve the murder of a 18-year-old man who was shot and killed over the weekend.

To that end they have identified a young man they are calling an important witness to the attack.

They are searching for a man who appears to be in his mid-twenties who was spotted in the Longueuil metro station on Sunday evening.

He is about 1.83 m tall and 68 kg (6'0, 150 lb), with long dark hair that he had in a pony tail.

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and was carrying a black sports bag.

Anyone who can identify this man is asked to call police at 450-463-7211.