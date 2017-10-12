Longueuil police looking for witness to threats against bus driver
Longueuil police say this man is a witness to threats made against a bus driver on Sept. 24, 2017
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, October 12, 2017 11:04AM EDT
Longueuil police are looking for a man accused of threatening a bus driver.
To that end they are searching for a man who was on a 21 bus that arrived at the Longueuil terminus at 5:45 p.m. on Sunday Sept. 24. He was accompanied by a woman pushing a stroller and a young girl.
The man, whom police are calling an important witness, is a French-speaking white male about 30 years old who stands 1.82 m tall and weighs about 90 kg (6', 200 lbs).
He was wearing a red short-sleeved shirt, blue denim shorts, a grey baseball cap with the word "Chicago", and a gold chain with a Christian cross.
Anyone who can identify him is asked to call Echec au Crime at 1-800-711-1800. A reward up to $2,000 is offered.