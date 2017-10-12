

CTV Montreal





Longueuil police are looking for a man accused of threatening a bus driver.

To that end they are searching for a man who was on a 21 bus that arrived at the Longueuil terminus at 5:45 p.m. on Sunday Sept. 24. He was accompanied by a woman pushing a stroller and a young girl.

The man, whom police are calling an important witness, is a French-speaking white male about 30 years old who stands 1.82 m tall and weighs about 90 kg (6', 200 lbs).

He was wearing a red short-sleeved shirt, blue denim shorts, a grey baseball cap with the word "Chicago", and a gold chain with a Christian cross.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to call Echec au Crime at 1-800-711-1800. A reward up to $2,000 is offered.