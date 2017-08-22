Longueuil police issue alert about missing man
Simon-Pierre Alepin was last seen on August 19, 2017
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, August 22, 2017 10:50AM EDT
Longueuil police are alerting the public about a missing man.
Simon-Pierre Alepin was last seen on Saturday, August 19 around noon in Old Longueuil.
The 33-year-old man drives a red 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander (licence plate: Z29 LNH), and police said he's likely to be in Montreal but could also be in Ontario.
Police are concerned about Alepin's health and safety.
Alepin stands 1.83 m tall and weighs 77 kg (6', 170 lbs), with white skin, short brown hair, and brown eyes.
Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 9-1-1.