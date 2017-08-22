

CTV Montreal





Longueuil police are alerting the public about a missing man.

Simon-Pierre Alepin was last seen on Saturday, August 19 around noon in Old Longueuil.

The 33-year-old man drives a red 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander (licence plate: Z29 LNH), and police said he's likely to be in Montreal but could also be in Ontario.

Police are concerned about Alepin's health and safety.

Alepin stands 1.83 m tall and weighs 77 kg (6', 170 lbs), with white skin, short brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 9-1-1.