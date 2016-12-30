

CTV Montreal





Longueuil police are now among those equipped with defibrillators in case of an emergency.

The force purchased 32 defibrillators, began installing them in squad cars in November, and have already put them to use.

Marie Beauvais-Lavoie said the every officer with the machines has been trained.

"It's easy to use. The defibrillator talks during the reanimation and explains what to do. In each defibrillator you have electrodes and on each electrode they have a sign to explain to you where to put it on the body," said Beauvais-Lavoie.

Longueuil police acquired the devices because they are often the first on the scene for any medical emergency, and minutes count in the event of a cardiac arrest.

Other police forces around Montreal also have defibrillators, with the Laval police department picking up 22 in 2012. Since then they've been used at least 14 times.

The Jacques de Champlain Foundation has a registry for defibrillators in Quebec and is encouraging owners, including sports arenas, to add themselves to the registry.

Every location with a defibrillator is also located on a map.