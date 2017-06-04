Longueuil bus drivers vote for strike mandate
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 4, 2017 11:07AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 4, 2017 1:22PM EDT
Members of Longueuil’s bus drivers’ union voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate on Sunday, though no job walk-offs are yet planned.
Roughly 98 per cent of present union members voted in favour of the mandate.
The RTL union members met at St-Hubert’s Andre-Laurendeau High School starting at 10:00 a.m.
The collective agreement for bus drivers expired on Jan. 1.
According to the union, the main area of contention is the calculation of travel times. The drivers claim RTL management has been unrealistic on this point, causing delays and frustrating commuters.
"Customer dissatisfaction is the worst enemy of bus drivers. They do everything humanly possible to be on time and give excellent service. That's why travel times are their number one concern in the ongoing negotiations," said union president Sylvie Champagne in a statement.
There are roughly 750 members of the RTL bus drivers’ union, which is affiliated with the Canadian Union of Public Employees.
