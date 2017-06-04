

The Canadian Press





Members of Longueuil’s bus drivers’ union met on Sunday to discuss the possibility of a strike mandate.

The RTL union members met at St-Hubert’s Andre-Laurendeau High School starting at 10:00 a.m.

The collective agreement for bus drivers expired on Jan. 1.

According to the union, the main area of contention is the calculation of travel times. The drivers claim RTL management has been unrealistic on this point, causing delays and frustrating commuters.

There are roughly 750 members of the RTL bus drivers’ union, which is affiliated with the Canadian Union of Public Employees.