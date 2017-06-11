Long wait at Grand Prix after tree falls on ticket booth
Strong winds caused a tree to snap and fall on ticket booths at the Montreal Grand Prix entrance on Sunday. (Image: Facebook/Anuki Magradze)
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, June 11, 2017 1:39PM EDT
High winds caused a tree trunk to snap and fall on two ticket booths at the Montreal Grand Prix this morning causing long lines and ticketing delays.
It happened at around 10 a.m.
Anyone who purchased tickets online had to wait at the entrance while organizers scrambled to create a new ticket printing system.
No one was injured, but fans continue to face long delays at the entrance.
(Image: Facebook/Duncan Suss)
