High winds caused a tree trunk to snap and fall on two ticket booths at the Montreal Grand Prix this morning causing long lines and ticketing delays.

It happened at around 10 a.m. 

Anyone who purchased tickets online had to wait at the entrance while organizers scrambled to create a new ticket printing system. 

No one was injured, but fans continue to face long delays at the entrance.

 

Tree

 (Image: Facebook/Duncan Suss)