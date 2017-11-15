

Another major ramp in the Turcot Interchange closes this weekend and will remain closed for the next two years.

The connection between the westbound Ville Marie (720 West) and Highway 15 South closes at midnight Friday and will reopen in 2019.

Construction crews are preparing to demolish the ramp and the westbound lanes of the Ville Marie, then rebuild a new, lowered westbound highway.

At the same time the Verendrye entrance to Highway 15 south will close, and remain closed until 2019.

That means those heading to the Champlain Bridge will need to approach via the Gaetan Laberge/Bonaventure Expressway entrance.

Several weeks ago the eastbound lanes through the Turcot were altered, and in the weeks to come westbound traffic will be diverted to the lower Route 136 as soon as drivers emerge from the tunnel.

In December the consortium building the Turcot will rearrange several other ramps, and will open a new connection from Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West.

Weekend Closures

Several southbound ramps will be closed the weekend of Nov. 17.

The connections from the Decarie Expressway and Highway 20 East to Highway 15 South will close at 10:30 p.m. Friday and reopen on Monday at 5 a.m.

Drivers will be able to access Highway 15 South and the Champlain Bridge from Gaetan Laberge Blvd. near the Bonaventure Expressway.

Meanwhile the Atwater Ave. exit from Route 136 West closes at midnight Friday and reopens at 5 a.m. Monday.

Driver heading into town on Highway 15 North will be limited to one lane between the Bonaventure and the Turcot Interchange.