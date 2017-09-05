Lisee mulls hardline positions on English CEGEPs
Parti Quebecois MNA Jean-Francois Lisee responds to reporters' questions before entering a party caucus meeting on Tuesday, May 10, 2016 at the legislature in Quebec City. (The Canadian Press/Jacques Boissinot)
Published Tuesday, September 5, 2017 7:53PM EDT
Should the Parti Quebecois prove victorious in next year’s provincial election, leader Jean-Francois Lisee said English CEGEPs could be facing a major budget cut.
At a press conference on Tuesday, Lisee was asked about a proposal from party hardliners that would see Anglophone CEGEPS receive funding based the community’s proportion of the population, rather than the current system of school’s receiving a certain amount of funding per student.
While Lisee said there is no question about the province maintaining its English-language CEGEPs, he said Francophone and Allophone students should be encouraged to attend French institutions.
Despite pushes from the hardliners, Lisee added that there are no plans to extend Bill 101 to post-secondary schools.
