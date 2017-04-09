

With the regular season over, the Habs have sent goalie Charlie Lindgren and defenceman Brett Lernout back to the AHL.

Both Lindgren and Lernout played in the Canadiens 3-2 overtime win over Detroit on Saturday night. The win gave Lindgren a perfect 2-0 record in the NHL this season, with a 1.48 GAA and .949 save percentage.

Lindgren, in his first full professional year, has been a standout for the Canadiens’ AHL affiliate, the St. John’s Icecaps. He’s posted a 22-17-1 record with a 2.62 GAA and .913 save percentage.

Lernout went pointless in two games for the Canadiens this season, posting a -1 plus/minus. He has three goals and 13 assists for the Icecaps.

Defencamen Mikhail Sergachev, who was called up from the OHL’s Windsor Spitfires for the Detroit game, was also sent back down. While the Spitfires have been eliminated from the playoffs, they will host the Memorial Cup in May.

The Canadiens will face the Rangers in the first round of the playoffs. Though no official schedule has been released yet, game one is expected to take place Wednesday night at the Bell Centre.