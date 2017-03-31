

Two years ago Anna Sabatelli began a life-changing transformation.

The morbidly obese woman decided it was time to lose weight -- and learned early on just how difficult it could be.

"I was very embarrassed. I wasn't able to complete the first class. I started off with spinning and I did about a minute and a half into the workout and I just ended by pedalling the bike for the rest of the class because I couldn't keep up," said Sabatelli.

Nevertheless she persisted.

"It's the hardest thing I ever did in my life. Seeing what I was before and seening what I am now, it's two different people," said Sabatelli.

She has been working out at least twice a day, six days a week, for the past two years.

"Before I was terrified of boot camp and now I do it twice or three times a day," said Sabatelli.

The 32-year-old has lost 175 lbs and has 45 more to go to reach her goal.

With the weight loss has come a change in personality, as Sabatelli has become more social and gained friends.

"I'm a completely different person. Before I was like a little hermit crab in the corner and now I'm actually out there," said Sabatelli. "Some of my family members don't even recognize me."

Her friends at the gym, along with her trainer, point to her as an example to others.

"She's one of my superstars, I point her out daily in class, I always mention her. I make sure people give her a high five at the end of class. She motivates others by being so intense," said Frank Capitanio.

Sabatelli said it all boils down to one thing: determination.

"It's intense but it's mind over matter. You can't give up. In my head, I say one more, one more, one more step, one more station. You can do it. "