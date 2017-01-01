

The Canadian Press





The first sea vessel to reach the Port of Montreal non-stop in 2017 is the Chem Sirius, a freighter flying the Liberian flag.

Captain Danel Ju will receive the 178th Golden Cane from Montreal Port Authority CEO Sylvie Vachon on Wednesday.

Chem Sirius is a chemical tanker carrying phosphoric acid, which left the port of Antwerp in Belgium on Dec. 24.

It crossed into the port of Montreal at 3:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Port vice-president of public affairs Sophie Roux said weather conditions have been challenging in recent days, with waves reaching up to 20 feet.