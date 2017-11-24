

CTV Montreal





The Liberal party has gathered in Quebec City for a three-day convention that celebrates the party's 150th anniversary.

The party members are discussing policies to set the groundwork for next year's election, and lest there be no doubt, Premier Philippe Couillard directly addressed the election in his opening speech.

"We have 312 days until the next election," said Couillard to party members.

He received a warm welcome from all, from women who wanted to dance with him to people dressed as 19th century Liberal Premier Henri-Gustave Joly de Lotbiniere and his wife.

1,400 delegates will spend Friday, Saturday, and Sunday debating proposals they hope will win them another election in 2018.

Included in that number is former Premier Jean Charest, who will deliver a speech. Charest has rarely spoken publically since leaving politics in 2012, following his defeat by the Parti Quebecois.

Couillard said above all, Liberals are a party "for all Quebecers, French and English-speaking Quebecers. And today as promised, Minister Kathleen Weil announced the Secretariat for English-speaking Quebecers. It's happening today. It's in the government. Your voice is in the government."

The Premier also treated Francois Legault and the Coalition Avenir Quebec as his main opponent, characterizing him as having no strong points of view.

"He juggles with his convictions. Sovereignist. Autonomist. Now federalist? Is there anyone here who believes that?" said Couillard.

The CAQ is also having a weekend convention.

Quebec's second opposition party is meeting in Sherbrooke to debate 38 propositions that will create their platform for 2018.

The CAQ will discuss food quality in long-term care facilities, start-up companies, and scholarships, among other issues.