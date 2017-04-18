

CTV Montreal





The Liberals have chosen a young black man to represent the provincial party in the by-election battle in Gouin.

Jonathan Marleau, head of the Liberal party's youth wing, will be running against Quebec Solidaire's Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois in the vote that must be held by June 19.

Marleau's most recent win was convincing the provincial government to allow Uber to operate in Quebec, but he says his ultimate goal is to change the face of politics in the province.

"I realize that there's not many black people that are MP's or MNA's in Canada and I think the National Assembly needs to represent more the diversity that we can see in Quebec," said Marleau.

Born 300 km east of Montreal, Marleau moved to the city to go to CEGEP, and quickly became a student leader.

He will likely face an uphill battle in Gouin, which has not voted Liberal since the 1970s.

Most recently its voters chose Quebec Solidaire's founder Francoise David as MNA. She stepped down on Jan. 19, and her replacement candidate is Nadeau-Dubois, one of a trio of student leaders during the 2012 red square movement.

Marleau was also a student leader, and for a while was in charge of the Federation étudiante collegiale du Quebec (FECQ).

He said he wore a red square during the 2012 protests, but believes he is more reasonable than Nadeau-Dubois.

"I think I have a chance because my way of doing politics is to bring people together to bring different ideas together," said Marleau.

The Parti Quebecois has said it will not run a candidate in the riding, while the Coalition Avenir Quebec has yet to decide.