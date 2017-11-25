LGBTQ Canadians get apology, legislation next week
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks in the Pride parade in Toronto, Sunday, June 25, 2017. (Mark Blinch / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, November 25, 2017 10:30AM EST
The coming week will bring both an apology and legislation in an effort to right past wrongs done to L-G-B-T-Q Canadians.
The federal government will introduce legislation on Tuesday to expunge the criminal records of Canadians previously convicted of consensual sexual activity with same-sex partners.
Prime Minister Trudeau will also apologize for state-sanctioned discrimination against members of that community.
The legislation was promised back in June.
Notice of the pending bill came as lawyers for more than two-thousand people who are suing Ottawa over alleged persecution for their sexual orientation continued their negotiations.
They're hoping that too, gets settled in time for the apology.