

CTV Montreal





A former restaurant in Somerled Boulevard in NDG will be welcoming a new clientele next week.

For the last four years, the NDG Food Depot operated out of a church at the eastern edge of the borough. But when Trinity Memorial church closed and the building subsequently sold, the depot was uprooted.

It’s the food bank’s second big move in a decade – but this time, staff and clientele have expanded facilities at their disposal, including a dining room area, added storage space, and a commercial kitchen.

The addition of the commercial kitchen alone will facilitate the production of some 250 meals a day.

Before the move, community Chef James Barrington explains that the depot was using two residential ovens – and four burners – for all of their food output.

“Moving from a setup like that to prepare the sheer amount of means that we prepare every week to this is very exciting,” Barrington told CTV Montreal.

The Fielding-Walkley area of NDG, where the new depot is located, is less population-dense than its former neighborhood.

However, representatives of the Food Depot say that families living around Walkley and Fielding are in need of their services. The poverty rate in this area alone is nearly 40 per cent.

“We’re not just a food bank: we’re a community food hub, where we offer cooking classes, we offer an urban agriculture course, a real community space where we build skills and become a real hub for the entire community,” explained Daniel Rotman, director of the NDG food depot.

The depot’s director of development explained that being on Somerled will ultimately make it more easily accessible for new arrivals, including the elderly, who make up a growing portion of the food bank’s clientele.

“We’ve noticed a big increase in seniors over 65 – first time in their lives—coming to get a food basket. [It’s] very disturbing,” said Bonnie Soutar.

In fact, the presence of seniors at the food bank has increased 85 per cent in the last two years.

However, workers at the shelter believe that a new location with expanded amenities will still provide plenty of food – and plenty of dignity—to its clients.

“Coming in to this beautiful space, I think people will really feel important—because they are,” said James Barrington, one of the food bank’s volunteers.

“We all deserve to be here, and I think people will feel happy about that.”

The new location opens to the public on Monday.