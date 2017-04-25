Lester B. Pearson School Board chair taking leave of absence
Published Tuesday, April 25, 2017 9:50PM EDT
The chair of the Lester B. Pearson School Board is taking some time off.
The board issued a news release Tuesday stating that Suanne Stein Day is taking a personal leave of absence for an undetermined period of time.
Last fall, Stein Day admitted to contravening the board's own code of ethics and apologized, though she refused to resign.
Vice chair Noel Burke will replace her during her leave.
