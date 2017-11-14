

CTV Montreal





The provincial government is once again pressuring road engineers to resume contract negotiations, one day after losing a decision at a labour tribunal.

The labour tribunal ruled that inspecting bridges, highways, and other structures is not an essential service.

That means the province's engineers, who have been refusing to work nights and weekends, will be able to close highways and inspect 25 bridges, cloverleafs, and other ramps during regular business hours, starting this week.

The province had argued that doing that work during the day would cause lengthy traffic jams.

In her ruling Judge Myriam Bedard said that if the work was so essential it had to be done by Dec. 1, the Ministry of Transportation should have made arrangements during the summer.

She pointed out that engineers with APIGQ have been without a contract for two years, and have been taking job action since mid-September.

Engineers have been asking for a 20 percent salary increase over seven years, while the provincial Treasury Board has been offering nine percent.

On Tuesday Treasury Board president Pierre Arcand said he was frustrated with the process and said it was long past time to negotiate a contract.