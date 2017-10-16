

CTV Montreal





The newest MNA on Francois Legault’s team might be the right person to challenge the government on issues families are facing, the CAQ leader says.

After the recent by-election win for the CAQ, political newcomer Genevieve Guilbault was sworn in at the National Assembly Monday.

Guilbault won in the Quebec City riding of Louis-Hebert on Oct. 2, unseating the Liberals of the seat held by Sam Hamad since 2003.

Guilbault is 34 years old and pregnant – due to give birth sometime over the Christmas holidays.

Legault sees her as someone who will be able to relate young parents who are trying to achieve a work-life balance and can understand their needs and concerns.

He said Monday that relieving the burden on Quebec families is a priority for his party.

Legault was critical of increased daycare fees under the Liberal government, for example.

Guilbault said she plans to pressure the government to open more daycares with extended hours, to help parents who don't have traditional Monday to Friday 9-5 schedules.

She also said she'll also fight for adoptive parents to be entitled to the same parental leaves as biological parents.

Legault said Guilbault's victory was significant for the CAQ, comparing the results to the last election in the riding in 2014, when the Liberals won with nearly 50 per cent of the vote.

“We have to remember that the last score was 49.26 for the Liberal Party. Now we got 51.19 for the CAQ -- so it's an important change. And I think it's a trend. Is it a trend that we can transfer to Montreal or other cities in Quebec? We still have a lot of work to do,” he said.

MNAs return to the National Assembly for question period Tuesday, after a week-long break.

With Guilbault taking a seat, the CAQ is now up to 21 MNAs.

The Liberals hold 68 seats; the PQ 28; Quebec solidaire holds three seats and five sit as independent.