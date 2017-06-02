

Most environmental experts were not surprised to earn that Donald Trump was going to pull the United States out of the Paris Accord on climate change.

On Thursday the U.S. president announced he would pull his country out of the landmark agreement that has commitments from every country in the world except Syria and Nicaragua.

The move was denounced by leaders around the world including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and France's president Emmanuel Macron.

Statement on the US' withdrawal from the Paris climate agreements. #parisagreementhttps://t.co/T4XOjWZW0Q — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 1, 2017

The move was also roundly condemned throughout the U.S.as mayors and state governors said they would continue to commit to the climate change agreement.

The executive director of Montreal-based Equiterre said that was not surprising.

"Canada has had more progressive policies on climate for a couple of decades than in the U.S. in general and a lot of the actions in Canada has come from the provinces as is also the case in the U.S.," said Sydney Ribaux.

Quebec's Environment Minister David Heurtel agreed, saying the Paris Accord will not die simply because of one country pulling out.

"There is reason to be hopeful especially when you look at countries like China who have said very publicly yesterday [Thursday] that they're going to stay within the Paris Accord and also they're setting up cap and trade system, much similar to that of Quebec, California and Ontario's," said Heurtel.

Montreal mayor Denis Coderre was also among those denouncing Trump's action, and Montreal City Hall, like many other local capitals, was lit in green Thursday night to show solidarity with the climate change agreement.

The Paris Agreement commits governments to hold the increase in average global temperature to 2 C above pre-industrial levels.