

The Canadian Press





Barring intervention from Ottawa before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, a Sri Lankan family that has called Montreal home for five years will be deported.

On Saturday, members of the Lawrence family called on the federal government to help them by recognizing them as refugees. Members of the NDP, Quebec Solidaire and the Parti Quebecois pointed to the family as a model of integration and said they should be given a reprieve, noting that the Quebec Ministry of Immigration has granted the family certificates to obtain permanent residency.

Amnesty International also called on the Trudeau administration to grant a reprieve.

Should Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale not intervene, the family will be required to be at Trudeau Airport at 3:30 to board a flight.