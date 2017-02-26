

CTV Montreal





Quebec’s public lawyers and notaries have fired back at the government, a day before the Couillard administration will table back-to-work legislation against the striking union members.

In a speech given on Sunday, spokesperson Jean Denis denounced the government’s negotiation tactics, saying the special law will be put in place before the union ever received a counter-proposal.

“It’s clear proof that the government has already made its decision and is negotiating in bad faith,” said Denis in a statement. “(Treasury Board President Pierre) Moreau has put a gun to our temple.”

The union's counter-proposal included asking for a committee to dtermine their members' exact roles and fair salaries.

On Friday, Moreau delivered what he called the province's final offer and said that if it's not accepted, the legislation would introduced by 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

The 1,100 civil service and Quebec Revenue Agency notaries and lawyers have been on a general strike since Oct. 24.