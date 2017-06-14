

CTV Montreal





A well-known Montreal lawyer wants a well-known businessman to hurry up and pay her.

Anne-France Goldwater represented Pierre Karl Peladeau during his divorce from Julie Snyder, however Peladeau has yet to pay the $92,000 he owes for judicial services rendered between February 26 and March 31, 2017.

In a document deposited in Superior Court, Goldwater said the Quebecor president and former Parti Quebecois leader has refused to pay for her services.

Snyder and Peladeau were a couple for many years and have two children together. They were married in 2015 but split up six months later.

Peladeau then stepped down as PQ leader after Snyder appeared on the popular TV talk show Tout le monde en parle to discuss their failed relationship.