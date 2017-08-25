

CTV Montreal





Laval police have arrested a 52-year-old trade school director in an alleged assault against a 16-year-old girl.

Harold Vallée, a director at the Centre de qualification professionnelle et d’entrepreneuriat de Laval at the Commission scolaire de Laval, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with three counts: sexual assault, sexual exploitation and child luring.

He was released with conditions.



The school works with students aged 15 to 24. The school board confirms the suspect has been relieved of his duties.

Police are now appealing to any other complainants to come forward.

Police say they arrested Vallée after a complaint was filed last week. They say the alleged events occurred between July 31 and Aug. 9. Vallée is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 18.



The school board said the minor concerned is not a student of the trade school and the alleged incident happened during summer break.

Anyone who might have been a victim or who knows someone who might have been a victim is asked to contact police to file a formal complaint. They can call the police Info Line at 450-662-INFO(4636), 911 or visit their local police station, citing file LVL 170814 093.