Laval has chosen the architects who will design the city's new $61 million aquatic centre.

A jury led by architect Matthew Lalla, and including Olympic diver Alexandre Despatie, and several other architects examined 17 different designs before choosing the building envisioned by the NFOE-HCMA consortium.

The concept is for a Gold LEED-certified building that will house three pools -- two for swimming and one dedicated to diving. Grandstands will seat 700 spectators, with room for an additional 500 if needed.

Mayor Marc Demers said construction is expected to begin next year and be completed by July 2020 at the latest.

The aquatic centre will be built between Terry Fox Ave. and Highway 15, adjacent to the Cosmodome.