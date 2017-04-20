

CTV Montreal





Water levels continue to rise in Laval and public officials are warning residents to take precautions in case of further flooding with more rain in the forecast.

Public security officials said the Mille Ile and Des Prairie rivers are the most at-risk waterways for flooding.

Free sandbags have been made available at several Laval fire stations and residents are encouraged to place them around their homes to protect against the water.

Residents with questions are encouraged to call 311 for more information and to call 911 in case of emergency.

However, some Laval residents are not impressed with the city’s response. Sarah Leduc said she had difficulty getting helpful information.

“We call 311, they said call 911. We called 911, they said call 311,” she said. “Nobody wants to take care of us. Nobody cares.”