

CTV Montreal





Laval police are asking for help in tracking down a man wanted for murder.

Police say Mohamad Achraf Maatoug, 26, stabbed and killed a man at the Moomba bar on the morning of May 18, 2017.

The victim was a 33-year-old man whose identity has not been released by police.

Maatoug is 1.8 m tall and weighs 91 kg (5'11", 200 lb).

He shaves his head and normally has a black beard, with no moustache.

Anyone who sees Maatoug should call 9-1-1 and not approach him. Police believe he is likely to be armed and consider him dangerous.

Those who prefer can call Info-Crime at450-662-INFO (4636) and leave an anonymous tip.