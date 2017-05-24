Laval police want help locating murder suspect
Laval police say Mohamad Achraf Maatoug killed a man in May
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017 7:52AM EDT
Laval police are asking for help in tracking down a man wanted for murder.
Police say Mohamad Achraf Maatoug, 26, stabbed and killed a man at the Moomba bar on the morning of May 18, 2017.
The victim was a 33-year-old man whose identity has not been released by police.
Maatoug is 1.8 m tall and weighs 91 kg (5'11", 200 lb).
He shaves his head and normally has a black beard, with no moustache.
Anyone who sees Maatoug should call 9-1-1 and not approach him. Police believe he is likely to be armed and consider him dangerous.
Those who prefer can call Info-Crime at450-662-INFO (4636) and leave an anonymous tip.