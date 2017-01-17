Laval police seeks victims of alleged crooked moneylenders
Christopher Morales-Atkinson, 29, Michael John Gordon, 33, and Avadis Minassian, 42
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 2:02PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 17, 2017 4:18PM EST
Laval police officers are looking for any potential victims of three moneylenders turned extortionists.
Police said Christopher Morales-Atkinson, 29, Michael John Gordon, 33, and Avadis Minassian, 42, would threaten, harass and assault people for reimbursement of money they lent.
The investigation showed that the suspects took out loans at illegal interest rates and sometimes, when customers could not repay, incited them to commit criminal acts such as fires or fraud.
"We do have one example where they ask the client, if he could not make his payments, in exchange he could do a criminal action and the loan would be erased," said Laval police officer Evelyne Boudreau.
Police believe there are other extortion victims from the Laval and Montreal regions. The incidents took place between 2011 and 2016.
The three men appeared at the Laval courthouse and face various charges including extortion, incitement to commit a criminal act and possession of fraudulent documents.
They return to court on March 1 and 14.
Anyone will information is asked to call 450-662-INFO (4636) or 911 by mentioning the file LVL 161214 033. All calls are confidential.
