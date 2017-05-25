

CTV Montreal





Laval police want help spotting a missing man.

Daniel Condrea, 23, was last seen on Tuesday May 23, 2017.

He left his home in the Pont Viau neighbourhood around 11 p.m. without his phone, his wallet, or his medication.

His family and friends are worried about his safety because this is very unusual behaviour for him.

Condrea is 1.79 m and 68 kg (5'9", 150 lb) with white skin, brown hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a black sweater with short sleeves, a cap, and brown sandals.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 450 662-INFO (4636) or to call 9-1-1.