Frequent runaway Gabrielle Dubuc is once again missing.

The 17-year-old never returned home on June 4 after visiting a friend's house.

Laval police said on Monday, Sept. 18 that Gabrielle may have dyed her hair burgundy.

Her family is worried about her safety.

Gabrielle stands 1.70 m tall and weighs 86 kg (5'7", 190 lb). She has brown eyes, light brown skin, and speaks French.

She ran away last summer for one month, and also disappeared when she was 13 years old.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 450-662-INFO (4636) or to call 9-1-1 and mention case number LVL 170605 006.