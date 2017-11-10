

CTV Montreal





Laval police say a man whose body was found lying on Marcel Villeneuve Ave. earlier this week was the victim of a deadly hit and run.

A driver heading home at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday struck the man's body as it lay in the road between Montée du Moulin and l'Harmonie Rd. and immediately contacted police.

Following an autopsy police are certain the man was already dead at that point.

They say the man was struck by another vehicle, either later Tuesday or early Wednesday, and they are looking for the driver in that hit and run.

Police believe the impact was so severe that it would have left a vehicle with considerable damage.

Laval police are asking anyone with information to contact them by calling 9-1-1 or by calling their information line at 450-662-4636.

Police say the deceased is a 38-year-old man.