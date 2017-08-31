

CTV Montreal





Laval police are searching for 56-year-old Jose Euglio Madronero.

He was last seen on Wednesday August 30 at around 10:30 a.m. in the Chomedey area, riding a navy blue bicycle.

According to police his family is worried about his health.

Madronero stands 5’6” and weighs 180 pounds. He has grey hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt with a hood, grey shorts, brown running shoes and a brown army-style hat.

Police are asking the public keep an eye out for Madronero on Chomedey bike baths and along the water.

Anyone with information is asked to call 450-662-INFO or 911 and mention case LVL 170831 026. All calls are confidential.