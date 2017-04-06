

Laval police are hoping someone has seen two teenaged boys who disappeared on March 23.

Jean Michael Israel, 15, and Jean Gabriel Israel, 13, left Saint Martin High School during the lunch hour that Thursday and have not been seen since.

Police said the boys have never gone missing before.

The Laval force set up a command post outside the school at 4055 Saint Martin Blvd. West on Thursday in hopes someone, possibly a student, would be able to give them information about the missing teens.

Jean Michael is 1.73 m tall and weighs 55 kg (5'8", 120 lb). He has short black hair, brown eyes, and olive skin.

He was wearing black pants, a brown leather jacket, a red baseball cap, black shoes, a gold necklace with a cross, and had a grey sport bag.

Jean Gabriel is 1.73 m tall and weighs 59 kg (5'8", 130 lb). He has short black hair, brown eyes, and dark skin.

He was wearing dark pants, a black coat with a hood, back Timberland boots and a necklace with a cross.

Both brothers speak French

Anyone who has seen them is asked to call 9-1-1 or to call Laval police at 450-662-INFO (4636).