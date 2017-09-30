

CTV Montreal





Laval police believe that an overnight blaze that ravaged a hair salon may be a case of arson.

Investigators will be on the scene Saturday morning to process and collect evidence.

Firefighters responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. Friday night at Salon Vanity in Vimont.

No one was inside at the time of the fire.

However, the building's interior was visibly damaged, with insulation and wood piled along the sidewalk.

Police do not believe this event is related to a second overnight fire at a residential property on 15th Avenue in Laval.