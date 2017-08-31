

CTV Montreal





A new sports complex hosting both high-level athletes and community sports alike was inaugurated in Laval Thursday.

Laval's Place Bell will serve as the home of The Rockets AHL team, a concert venue, and a training site for competitive athletes. It will also serve as a community rink.

The complex houses three rinks:

A 2,500-seat Olympic-sized rink with be used as a training site for elite speed skaters, figure skaters and more

A 10,000-seat professional rink for the Laval Rockets which can be converted into a performance space

A 500-seat community rink for local sports including hockey and ringuette games, practices and lessons, as well as free skates

Evenko will be heavily involved in managing the events at the facility, and said it hopes to bring many cultural events and shows to the site in the coming years. The inaugural show will be OVO by Cirque du Soleil Sept. 13-17.



A 43,000-square foot commercial space will also include restaurants and other services including a gym.

The City of Laval owns the building, which they say came in on time and under budget. Laval Mayor Marc Demers said he’s proud to see the complex open its doors.

“It’s important on the economic side, but most of all, what I’m proud of is our children will be here seven days a week practicing their sport, their passion, and be sitting beside professional hockey players and Olympic athletes,” he said.

Montreal Canadiens owner and CEO Geoff Molson said he looks forward to seeing the AHL team in action.

“As a hockey fan, I think it’s going to be incredible for the people of Laval to be able to watch the future Montreal Canadiens develop and perform in this market. I think it’ll be inspiring for the younger generation. What typically happens is they follow a certain player and they watch them as they progress into the NHL. I think it’ll be fantastic,” said Molson.

Place Bell will host open houses Friday and Saturday, then will officially be open to the public.