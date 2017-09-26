Laval, Montreal residents drink less than other Quebecers: study
Published Tuesday, September 26, 2017 8:42AM EDT
Residents of Laval, Outaouais and Montreal, consumed the lowest amount of alcohol in the province this year, according to a list published Tuesday by Éduc'alcool.
A survey conducted by CROP on behalf of the organization showed the regions where people drink the most are, in order:
- Mauricie
- Capitale-Nationale
- Montérégie
- Centre-du-Québec
- Lanaudière
- Saguenay / Lac-Saint -Jean
- Gaspésie / Îles-de-la-Madeleine
- Bas-Saint-Laurent
- Chaudière-Appalaches
- The Eastern Townships
- The Laurentians
- The North Shore
- Abitibi-Témiscamingue
Note: The Northern Quebec region is not included in the ranking because data relating to it are not available.
Éduc'alcool also reported that reports drivers in Gaspésie / Îles-de-la-Madeleine are the most responsible when it comes to abstaining while driving, and that people in Montreal drink the most in restaurants.
Consumption of five or more drinks on the same occasion is considered excessive, according to Éduc'alcool.