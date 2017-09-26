

CTV Montreal





Residents of Laval, Outaouais and Montreal, consumed the lowest amount of alcohol in the province this year, according to a list published Tuesday by Éduc'alcool.

A survey conducted by CROP on behalf of the organization showed the regions where people drink the most are, in order:

Mauricie

Capitale-Nationale

Montérégie

Centre-du-Québec

Lanaudière

Saguenay / Lac-Saint -Jean

Gaspésie / Îles-de-la-Madeleine

Bas-Saint-Laurent

Chaudière-Appalaches

The Eastern Townships

The Laurentians

The North Shore

Abitibi-Témiscamingue

Note: The Northern Quebec region is not included in the ranking because data relating to it are not available.

Éduc'alcool also reported that reports drivers in Gaspésie / Îles-de-la-Madeleine are the most responsible when it comes to abstaining while driving, and that people in Montreal drink the most in restaurants.

Consumption of five or more drinks on the same occasion is considered excessive, according to Éduc'alcool.