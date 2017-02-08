

Laval is about to enforce stricter rules when it comes to owning a dog or a cat.

Last summer, following a deadly attack by a pit bull in Montreal and an attack on a mail carrier by two pit bulls in Laval, the city north of Montreal decided to revise its animal control bylaw.

Now Laval is ready with new rules, some of which come into effect on April 1, 2017.

Aggressive dogs that will continue to be investigated on a case-by-case basis, and owners could face fines of up to $1,000 for irresponsible behaviour, or $4,000 for repeat offenders.

The city will also seize animals for evalutaions, and if they are determined to be dangerous they will be euthanized.

It's a different approach from what Montreal enacted last year, in part because of the close input of Joel Bergeron of the Order of Veterinarians, who opposes breed-specific legislation.

"Looking at all this picture I think that without having such strong evidence right now, as I'm talking to you today, we'll see maybe in five or ten years, but as we all get evidence right now breed specific is not working efficiently and we all know that all types of dogs can bite," said Bergeron.

Montreal introduced legislation banning new pit bulls from the city, and requiring dangerous dogs, including pit bulls, to wear a muzzle while outdoors.

The city of Laval says it will continue to investigate and deal with dangerous dogs on a case-by-case basis.

Laval authorities investigated 11 dog bites in 2016, while 362 bites were reported to Montreal police in 18 months.

In the worst case in Laval -- a mail carrier bit 14 times by two pit bulls -- the owner was fined less than $700.

Mayor Marc Demers said he will also lobby the federal government to alter the Criminal Code. He wants the crime of criminal negligence to include language that specifically targets dog owners who do not control their animals.

Laval's new bylaw will also require the mandatory vaccination, sterilization, and microchipping of all dogs and cats by Jan. 1, 2018.