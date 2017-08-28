

CTV Montreal





With Laval municipal elections just months away, Le Movement Lavalois founder David De Cotis launched his bid for reelection as the city’s deputy mayor on Monday night.

As the city reeled from revelations of decades of corruption under former mayor Gilles Vaillancourt, De Cotis founded the party in 2009, saying his goal was to put the city back on track.

Vaillancourt was charged with numerous counts related to his time in office in 2012 and eventually pled guilty to the charges.

“It’s in our DNA, in our blood to be honest and deliver what we said we’ll deliver,” said De Cotis.

Among those De Cotis brought into the party was Marc Demers, who was elected mayor of Laval in 2013.

“I think people appreciate what we’ve done up to now and we work as a team,” said Demers.

At the launch party, several prominent Laval residents touted his accomplishments. City councillor Paolo Galati called him a man “who has Laval tattooed on his heart.”

“It’s unbelievable to see how many people are supporting David De Cotis. This is a guy who’s been on the ground for 10 years. I have citizens whjo come up to me and tell me David De Cotis still comes to my house with his bike and would go from house to house just to go see people.”

Laval elections are scheduled for Nov. 5.