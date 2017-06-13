Laval crossing guard named one of Canada's favourites
Terry Fox Elementary School Principal Serge-Édouard Jeanniton gives a speech about the crossing guard Monique Tremblay.
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, June 13, 2017 10:46AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 13, 2017 10:54AM EDT
A crossing guard in Laval has been named one of Canada’s top three in the field.
Monique Tremblay at Terry Fox Elementary School is one of three winners chosen as Canada’s favourite crossing guard.
“She makes students smile each day, teaches them to stay alert and aware, and personally salts the sidewalks to ensure safety in the winter,” the news release about her award reads.
She shares the award with David Innes of St. John’s, Nfld. and Sheryl Hauraney of Port Hope, Ont.
The winners, who were nominated by people in their communities, make safety a priority each and every day, the news release read.
Tremblay and the other winners will each receive a crystal maple leaf award and $500, as well as $500 for their school.
Latest Montreal News
- Old Port planning massive redevelopment including condos, stores, parks
- Sears Canada raises 'significant doubt' about future
- Double murder-suicide likely cause of three deaths at nudist camp in Drummondville
- Laval crossing guard named one of Canada's favourites
- Evacuations after small fire in Cote St-Luc