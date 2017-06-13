

CTV Montreal





A crossing guard in Laval has been named one of Canada’s top three in the field.



Monique Tremblay at Terry Fox Elementary School is one of three winners chosen as Canada’s favourite crossing guard.



“She makes students smile each day, teaches them to stay alert and aware, and personally salts the sidewalks to ensure safety in the winter,” the news release about her award reads.



She shares the award with David Innes of St. John’s, Nfld. and Sheryl Hauraney of Port Hope, Ont.



The winners, who were nominated by people in their communities, make safety a priority each and every day, the news release read.



Tremblay and the other winners will each receive a crystal maple leaf award and $500, as well as $500 for their school.