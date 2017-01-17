

CTV Montreal





A Molotov cocktail was tossed through the window of a resto-bar in Laval early Tuesday morning.



The small fire caused little damage and no one was injured.



Laval police say someone alerted authorities at 5:55 a.m. after spotting the fire at Romcafé on des Laurentides Blvd. north of St-Martin Blvd.



It was not a difficult job for firefighters as the establishment was equipped with sprinklers.



None of the adjacent shops were damaged.



Police discovered a broken window at the scene, but couldn’t find any item used to light the flames.



Laval police say Romcafé was also the target of arson in June 2015.