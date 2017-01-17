Laval café targeted by arson for second time
This is the second time Romcafé has been targeted by arson.
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 9:43AM EST
A Molotov cocktail was tossed through the window of a resto-bar in Laval early Tuesday morning.
The small fire caused little damage and no one was injured.
Laval police say someone alerted authorities at 5:55 a.m. after spotting the fire at Romcafé on des Laurentides Blvd. north of St-Martin Blvd.
It was not a difficult job for firefighters as the establishment was equipped with sprinklers.
None of the adjacent shops were damaged.
Police discovered a broken window at the scene, but couldn’t find any item used to light the flames.
Laval police say Romcafé was also the target of arson in June 2015.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
Featured Video
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- Exclusive: Multiple private clinics closing in ten days 1
- AZUR trains pulled temporarily from Montreal metro system 3
- Dogs found tortured and killed: SQ seeks those responsible
- 'Everyone was going crazy': Montreal man describes Mexico nightclub shooting 9
- Kahnawake Peacekeepers release images of suspects in Plaza 138 arson
- Ex-boyfriend charged with first-degree murder
- Call of the Wilde: Ugly loss to the Red Wings
- Riffing on a legend: Jazz concert inspired by Martin Luther King Jr. 2
- More than one-third of university students report being victims of sexual abuse 2
- Laval café targeted by arson for second time
Advertisement
LIVE on CTVNews.ca
- Friday, Jan. 20: Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States