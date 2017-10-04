

CTV Montreal





There was a noisy demonstration outside Laval city hall Tuesday night as hundreds of blue collar workers gathered ahead of November’s election.

The protest prompted Mayor Marc Demers to cancel the meeting due to the loud noise outside, saying it was too disruptive to continue.

Blue collar workers were sounding horns, blaring music and making their voices heard, saying they’re upset that the ongoing contract dispute they have with the city has still not been resolved.

The workers have been without a contract since January 2016 and the matter is now in mediation.

This was the last council meeting scheduled before the upcoming municipal election in November.

Demers postponed the meeting until Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The blue collar union said they plan on reconvening their protest at that time as well.

Union president Martin Gagnon said members who aren't scheduled to work will be there joined by workers from other municipalities.

The mayor was also under criticism from other city councillors for the cancellation, including his fellow mayoral candidates, who called the decision undemocratic. They say many of the people who were there to ask questions won't be able to make it Wednesday afternoon.