

The Canadian Press





The third and final patient transfer to the new CHUM superhospital site was completed on Sunday morning.

Starting at 7:00 a.m., 110 patients were moved from Notre-Dame hospital to the new location by dozens of volunteers and hospital staff. That follows transfers from St-Luc and Hotel-Dieu over the past several weeks.

The Notre-Dame location, whose operation will now be taken over by CIUSSS, will be devoted to providing intensive care, psychiatric services and family medicine.

Quebec Health Minister Gaetan Barrette has scheduled a press conference on Sunday afternoon to make an announcement about the hospital’s future.