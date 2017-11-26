Last patients moved to CHUM superhospital
A room in the new CHUM (Centre hospitalier de l'Universite Montreal) superhospital. (CTV Montreal)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, November 26, 2017 8:49AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 26, 2017 12:37PM EST
The third and final patient transfer to the new CHUM superhospital site was completed on Sunday morning.
Starting at 7:00 a.m., 110 patients were moved from Notre-Dame hospital to the new location by dozens of volunteers and hospital staff. That follows transfers from St-Luc and Hotel-Dieu over the past several weeks.
The Notre-Dame location, whose operation will now be taken over by CIUSSS, will be devoted to providing intensive care, psychiatric services and family medicine.
Quebec Health Minister Gaetan Barrette has scheduled a press conference on Sunday afternoon to make an announcement about the hospital’s future.