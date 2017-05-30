The largest school board in the province is now letting students bring nuts and other food allergens to school.



In a move than affects 200 schools, the Commission Scolaire de Montreal argues that the decision is about education and not banning certain foods.



A letter sent home to parents reads: ‘Because dietary decisions are up to parents, the board cannot prohibit certain foods or confiscate a child's lunch.’



Some parents don't agree with the school board’s call, however.



Donna Litvack, the mother of a peanut allergy sufferer, said she can't imagine sending her child to a school where children are allowed to bring common allergens.



“At this age, at the elementary school level, where there would be peanuts surrounding him, it's shocking to me,” she said.

Allergies Quebec supports the school board’s decision, however.



“It's okay not to ban food. I mean, the allergies - there's an evolution. Right now there are more and more allergens that are targeted as mainly high-risk allergens and there are more kids with food allergies, so it's okay,” said Dominique Seigneur of Allergies Quebec. “We just want to make sure all the training is well in place and these kids are going to be in security inside their school.”

English Montreal School Board students in elementary school are not allowed to bring nuts or other allergens to school, but that rules changes in high school.

“Generally at the high school level, these kids are old enough to advocate for themselves and make good decisions,” said Royal West Academy Principal Tony Pita. “They’ve been trained throughout elementary school by the school and by their parents, so by the time they get to high school, it's usually not a problem.”

It’s a policy that has worked for many students with severe allergies.

“I have extra EpiPens in the office. The administration is aware. I make sure to let my classmates know and I never buy from the cafeteria. My mom will always pack my lunch for me,” said one high school student.

Litvack argues, however, that elementary school is too soon to allow a food with potentially fatal consequences.

“If (my son) accidently touched the table and there was a little bit of residue of peanut and even if he touched his face, there would be potential for anaphylaxis, so it's not just a serious allergy it's a deadly allergy,” she said.