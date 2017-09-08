

CTV Montreal





The hot topic of language in CEGEPs was on the agenda as the Parti Québécois opened its pre-session caucus in Montreal Friday.

PQ leader Jean-François Lisée is at odds with former leader Bernard Landry, as Lisee maintained his position that Bill 101 should not be extended to CEGEP.

Last week, Landry publicly criticized Lisee for not taking a stronger stance on the controversial matter.

Lisee, instead, believes French CEGEPs should offer better English instruction at CEGEPs with an aims toward making students bilingual.

He said that is the best way to keep young francophones and allophones from leaving the French system and attending English CEGEPs.

“We’re in an anglophone continent, living in French in Quebec, working on French in Quebec. Knowing it is almost a given, something that almost everyone wants to do. So for those students who want to make sure they will have a good grasp of English and they feel that only English CEGEPs can provide that, we will say, ‘No, French CEGEPs can provide that as well. I think it’s long overdue,” he said.

The question now is whether other PQ members agree with Lisee’s position.

The leader will also face a vote of confidence this weekend, his first test of popularity among his troops since he was elected to lead the party.